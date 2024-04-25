Morning Notes

FCPS Prevails in Sexual Assault Lawsuit — “A jury on Wednesday rejected a woman’s lawsuit seeking tens of millions of dollars from Virginia’s largest school system over allegations that she was raped multiple times as a middle schooler.” The former student claimed “school officials at Rachel Carson Middle School in Reston ignored her complaints,” which Fairfax County Public Schools lawyers argued had been fabricated. [NBC4]
Woodlawn Chicken Restaurant Reopens in New Spot — “Su Pollo, a Peruvian charcoal chicken restaurant long located on Richmond Highway in Woodlawn, officially reopened April 23 at its new location at Engleside Plaza…The restaurant made the move to a new space due to the future Richmond Highway widening project,” which will replace its original site with a stormwater facility. [On the MoVe]
Chick-fil-A Kiosk Planned at Reston Hospital — “The owner of Reston Hospital Center has been working to create an ‘indoor food truck’ concept, with Akeno Sushi open for lunch two days a week and, we recently learned, Chick-fil-A on two other days.” The kiosk will be open to the general public, with sushi available on Mondays and Tuesdays and Chick-fil-A on Wednesdays and Thursdays. [Washington Business Journal]
Hybla Valley Apartments to Maintain Affordable Status — “SCG Development and the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA) announced the financial closing and preservation of Creekside Village Apartments” on Tuesday (April 23). The 319-unit complex will get a “comprehensive renovation…to include energy efficiency upgrades to building interiors and exteriors.” [FCRHA]
Renovation Underway at Annandale Office Building — “A small restaurant and an office will share a building undergoing renovation on the corner of Annandale Road and Poplar Street.” The tenants will include Shawarma Taco, which also has a location at Springfield Town Center, and the accounting firm Olwan, Ghannam & Associates, which is run by the building’s owner. [Annandale Today]
Pony Rides Coming to Oakton Park — “The Greater Oakton Community Association is bringing ponies to the Oakton Community Park! The pony rides on May 4 will last about 8 minutes. Parents must accompany children and stay on-site during the ride. Register today!” [Supervisor Dalia Palchik/Twitter]
It’s Thursday — Expect partly sunny skies with a high near 61 and a north wind of 6 to 8 mph. At night, the weather will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop to around 43, accompanied by a southeast wind at around 6 mph. [NWS]
