Celebree School to open second location in Reston area with spring carnival

A Maryland-based early childhood education company is opening a second location in the Reston-Herndon area.

Celebree School will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location at 12700 Sunrise Valley Drive with a spring carnival on Saturday, April 27. The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will feature magic shows, a bubble station and various food vendors.

The new school is owned and operated by Manmeet Sarang, a local entrepreneur with 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry.

“We are so excited for the opportunity to work with and assist in the education of children here in the Herndon and Fairfax County area,” Sarang said in a press release. It’s extremely fulfilling to be able to help children grow and develop, but now through Celebree Schools’ high-quality standards. My team is looking forward to raising the bar for early childhood education in the community.”

Celebree School’s programs cater to infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and school-age children up to 12 years old, emphasizing a blend of curriculum-based education and play to promote social skills and values.

According to the release, the school adheres to Virginia’s early education standards and offers both part-time and full-time care, with parents welcome to visit anytime.

Originally called Enchanted Child Care, the company was founded by current CEO Richard Huffman in 1994 in Ellicott City, Maryland, according to Celebree’s website. In 2002, Enchanted Child Care was rebranded to Celebree Schools.

Since beginning its franchising efforts in 2019, Celebree School has expanded to 44 schools and enlisted 54 owners for over 100 sites, including three in Fairfax County, across 14 states. The brand currently serves more than 4,570 children.

Celebree locations can also be found in Reston on Sunset Hills Road and at Valo Park in Tysons.

“We take great pride in supporting exceptional entrepreneurs like Manmeet in achieving their business aspirations,” Huffman said in the release. “In our ongoing efforts to grow the reach of our brand through franchising, it is crucial to collaborate with dedicated community leaders who share a deep commitment to early childhood education. Witnessing the establishment of these schools fills me with immense satisfaction and happiness. I am confident that she is the ideal franchisee to propel our mission to new heights.”

