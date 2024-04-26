Morning Notes

Sentencing of Driver in Fatal Oakton Crash Delayed — “The sentencing hearing in the manslaughter case of two Oakton High School students killed in a June 7, 2022, crash abruptly stopped Thursday morning after a member of the courtroom audience collapsed during the testimony of one of the victim’s mothers. A jury convicted Usman Shahid on two counts of involuntary manslaughter” on Wednesday (April 24). [Patch]

Affordable Housing Waitlists to Open — “Those interested in applying to affordable housing waitlists can do so beginning Monday, April 29, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. through Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. for select properties,” including family and senior housing complexes in Idylwood, Herndon, Lorton and Arlington. [Fairfax County]

GMU Unveils Redesigned Logo — “George Mason on Thursday unveiled a new streamlined logo for the university and its athletics department, replacing a pair of separate marks the Fairfax school had used for the last 20 years. The new logo features an interlocking ‘GM’ in George Mason’s traditional green and gold colors.” [Washington Post]

County Raises Fine for Illegally Placed Signs — “Fairfax County supervisors on April 16 unanimously agreed to quintuple the Department of Code Compliance’s administrative fee for abating and removing signs illegally placed within highway limits from $10 to $50 per sign. That fee, which will take effect July 1, is in addition to the $100-per-sign civil penalty.” [Gazette Leader]

Virginia Rail System Plots Expansion — “While 2050 is more than a quarter century away, The Virginia Railway Express wants to start transforming its commuter rail operations much sooner by offering Saturday services as it considers its System Plan 2050, part of holistic, multi-agency efforts to transform rail services in the commonwealth.” [Virginia Mercury]

Woodlawn Launches New History Exhibits — “April 25 marks the opening of two new exhibits at Woodlawn, the historic 126-acre plantation that once was part of George Washington’s Mount Vernon. For the staff at Woodlawn and Pope-Leighey House, the exhibits also mark the debut of a new phase in which the historic site collaborates with all people associated with the property — including indigenous people and descendants of enslaved people — to tell fuller and more inclusive stories.” [On the MoVe]

Where to Find Free Concerts This Summer — “Throughout the warmer seasons, parks and towns throughout NoVA host free concerts where you can relax and listen to some local tunes under the warm summer skies, free of charge.” Local options include Herndon’s Friday Night Live and series in Reston, Fairfax City and Fort Hunt. [Northern Virginia Magazine]

It’s Friday — Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of around 63 degrees, accompanied by a southeast wind at 6 to 8 mph. As night falls, the clouds will increase, leading to a low of about 48 degrees. [NWS]

