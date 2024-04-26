NEW: Reston library will close this summer for renovation

Planned facility upgrades will require the Reston Regional Library to close for an extended period this summer.

Friday, June 28, will be the last day of public operations for the aging building at 11925 Bowman Towne Drive before construction on interim renovations starts on July 1, Fairfax County Public Library announced yesterday (Thursday).

“This brief and necessary refresh will enhance library visitors’ experiences and complete important facility modernizations to ensure that it remains usable, clean and safe for the duration of the building’s lifespan,” FCPL said in a news release.

According to the county library system, work on the project is expected to take about 10 weeks and will include:

Full ADA updates and refurbishment of the main public restrooms;

Updates to all public and staff area lighting fixtures;

Replacement of carpet in key areas such as the entry way and teen area;

Cleaning and updates to the public meeting rooms;

Paint, cleaning, blind repair, etc; and

Replacement of the drinking fountain and addition of a bottle filling station

During the closure, FCPL will encourage Reston patrons to visit other libraries in the area, including the Herndon Fortnightly Library, Great Falls Library and Chantilly Regional Library. Reston Regional Library staff will be relocated to other branches.

FCPL previously told FFXnow that the facility updates will extend the existing Reston library’s lifespan for the next seven to 10 years, as planning for a brand-new building continues.

The county hopes to replace the library as part of a sweeping overhaul of Reston Town Center North, an area bounded by Baron Cameron Avenue, Town Center Parkway, Bowman Towne Drive and Fountain Drive.

As recommended by a task force in November, the future redevelopment will also deliver a new homeless shelter and county human services building, affordable housing, Inova health facilities, an athletic field, a recreation center and a future school site.

The county spent months working on an earlier development plan with Foulger-Pratt, but the private developer abruptly withdrew its proposal in February 2023, citing escalating costs related to construction and interest rates.

Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn then assembled a task force to revise the county’s vision for RTC North, and a land swap with Inova Health System is in the works, which would allow the project to move forward.

FCPL confirmed plans for a new library are still “moving forward,” noting that voters authorized the county to pay for the facility with bond sales in a 2012 referendum.

“It is planned to be constructed in the next few years,” the county library said. “Land acquisition and design of the new facility is in the development phase.”

