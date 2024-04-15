Firefighters say they ‘Wiehle Like’ new pedestrian bridge at Wiehle Avenue

Firefighters at Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Station 25 shared a cheeky message welcoming the new bridge at the Washington and Old Dominion Trail.

“We Wiehle like this new bridge,” said a note on the message sign outside the fire station.

Construction on the 147-foot-long bridge started in March 2023 and the new pedestrian bridge was installed this weekend over Wiehle Avenue. The new bridge replaced an at-grade crossing over the street.

While the bridge is now in place, it isn’t scheduled to open for use until mid-June.

Photo via Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department/Facebook

