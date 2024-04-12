Home-based golf instruction facility proposed in Great Falls

A home-based golf instruction facility is coming soon to a half-acre of land on 1051 Kelso Road in Great Falls.

Next Level Golf — a local golf instruction company — hopes to open a golf instruction facility that “fosters golf development for individuals of all backgrounds and abilities, including veterans, individuals with PTSD, disabilities and juniors/adults interested in the sport,” according to the application, which was filed last week.

The company plans to install a green and bunker area for golf lessons. The applicant emphasized that that the company has no intention of installing a driving range or golf course — only a specialized facility focused “solely on golf development activities.”

“The utilization of the land will not pose any harm or distraction to neighboring properties, streets, or roads, and will maintain the agricultural stability of the area. The proposed short game area will span approximately 1/2 acre and will be designed specifically for putting, chipping, and pitching practice within a designated 15,000 square foot area. No chemicals other than those required for normal lawn maintenance will be used, ensuring minimal environmental impact and preserving the integrity of the soil,” the application states.

Next Level Golf also plans to use a portion of a home’s garage — roughly 700 square feet — to install golf simulators that allow indoor training options.

The addition requires a special permit and special permit amendment. The application is in the early stages of the county’s review process and has not yet been formally accepted for review.

Image via Google Maps

Read more on FFXnow…