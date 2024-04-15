More

NEW: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fairfax

Approaching storms on the radar as of 2 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has just been issued, as some strong storms approach Fairfax from the northwest.

Fairfax, the District and other neighboring counties — as well as points west, south and east — are all covered by the watch, which is in effect until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service says large hail, frequent lightning, and scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible with the storms that are developing.

The earliest arriving storms can currently be seen on radar, over Loudoun and Montgomery counties.

More, below, from NWS via social media.

Read more on FFXnow…

