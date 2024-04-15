NEW: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fairfax

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has just been issued, as some strong storms approach Fairfax from the northwest.

Fairfax, the District and other neighboring counties — as well as points west, south and east — are all covered by the watch, which is in effect until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service says large hail, frequent lightning, and scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible with the storms that are developing.

The earliest arriving storms can currently be seen on radar, over Loudoun and Montgomery counties.

More, below, from NWS via social media.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, and the District of Columbia, until 10 PM EDT. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. pic.twitter.com/Yr3innCAGN — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 15, 2024

Scattered severe thunderstorms likely along/south of I-66/US-50 this afternoon. Large hail & damaging wind will be the main threats, along with lightning strikes. The strongest storms are most likely around the Fredericksburg to far Southern MD area. #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/qX3aQ3o1xl — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 15, 2024

