Morning Notes

5 Fairfax Restaurants nominated for RAMMY awards — “Fairfax City-area restaurants are among the finalists for the 2024 RAMMYs, the regional restaurant and food service awards held by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW).” [Patch]

Ribbon cut on new Vietnam exhibition at George Mason University — “To mark the beginning of a broader academic connect between George Mason University and leading universities in Viet Nam, the Costello College of Business at George Mason University and University Libraries officially opened a special exhibition…” [GMU]

Fairfax County school making prom season more affordable — “Schick and the students’ efforts have resulted in the shop now offering students plenty of choices, with the chance to take home a dress for free. The shop has become so big that it’s attracting kids from D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, she said.” [WTOP]

It’s Tuesday — Expect a mostly sunny day with a high around 75 and a northeast wind at 6 mph, shifting to the south in the afternoon. Tuesday night brings a 40% chance of showers after 2am and a mostly cloudy sky with a low of 56. The south wind will persist at 6 mph. [NWS]

Andy’s Pizza hiring for new location in Point 50 shopping center — “A ‘We’re Hiring’ sign has been placed on the front of the Andy’s Pizza location in the Point 50 shopping center, an indication that the restaurant may soon be opening in the former home of Matchbox Pizza.” [Patch]

Read the comments