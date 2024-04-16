Fairfax Park Authority seeks public input on South Lakes Drive Park basketball court upgrades

The Fairfax County Park Authority is seeking feedback from residents on proposed improvements to the basketball court at South Lakes Drive Park in Reston.
Below is a list of the proposed improvements, according to the park authority’s website.
- Repaving the court surface
- Installing perimeter paneling and gates
- Adding combination futsal/basketball goals
- Constructing an ADA accessible pathway
The improvements at 11951 South Lakes Drive are part of a broader initiative to meet the increasing demand for sports facilities across the county, per the county’s website.
“The Park Authority is committed to improving recreational opportunities for a diverse array of recreational opportunities, including relatively young sports with a rapidly growing interest such as pickleball and futsal,” spokesperson for the park authority Ben Boxer told FFxnow.
Earlier this month, the park authority announced that the basketball court at McLean Central Park is also undergoing renovations.
According to Boxer, the upgrades are financed through multiple channels, including park authority maintenance budgets, ARPA funds, grants and additional third-party sources.
The survey, which was published last week, will remain open until 5 p.m. on May 10.
