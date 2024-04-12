Morning Notes

County Sues Owners of Burned Annandale Buildings — “Fairfax County has filed suit against the owners of the buildings on Columbia Pike in Annandale that had been destroyed by a fire more than a year ago. Meanwhile, the property owner has lined up a demolition contractor, but the work can’t proceed until the gas is cut off, according to a county official. The Department of Code Compliance (DCC) has reached out to Washington Gas and arranged for Long Fence to put up new fencing.” [Annandale Today]

Park Authority to Join Earth Day Celebrations — “Combining efforts with the reusables experts at r.World, the Park Authority will distribute reusable cups and food containers to food and beverage vendors around the site to fill with their respective food items when orders are made.” [Fairfax County Government]

Survey of McLean Citizens Association Released — “Respondents to a recent McLean Citizens Association (MCA) membership survey urged the group continue advocating for responsible development, limited county spending, school accountability, transportation improvements, more parks and recreational opportunities and tree preservation.” [Gazette Leader]

McLean Basketball Court to Get Facelift — “The Fairfax County Park Authority is pleased to announce renovations to McLean Central Park Basketball Court beginning this week. Work crews with contractor ATC will be mobilizing on-site to prepare for work.” [Fairfax County Government]

Venture Capital Firm Relocates HQ to Tysons — “Veteran Ventures Capital, a veteran-led and -owned capital firm, will be moving its headquarters from Knoxville, Tennessee to the Boro Tower on Broad Street, according to news reports. The new HQ is steps away from the Greensboro Metro Station and Tysons Galleria.” [Reston Patch]

It’s Friday — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected early in the day, followed by a chance of showers between 8am and 11am, and the possibility of showers and thunderstorms returning after 11am. The weather will be partly sunny with a high near 68, accompanied by a west wind of 14 to 16 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. There is a 40% chance of precipitation. Friday night’s forecast includes a chance of showers before 2am, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 49. The west wind will be around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph and a 30% chance of precipitation. [NWS]

