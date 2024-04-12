New Reston Association board takes over after election

New members of Reston Association’s Board of Directors officially took over following the first board meeting after the election.
The new board formally elected its officers following a month-long election and annual meeting this week, where the results were announced.
Izzy Santa and Jalal Mapar will fill two vacant at-large seats on the board, beating out Darin Skelly for the three-year position.
Incumbent Jennifer Jushchuk — who ran unopposed for the South Lakes District seat — was reelected with no fanfare.
Margaret Perry, also an incumbent, triumphed over Carolina Mejia and Lynda McCann-Ovington to serve a two-year term for the apartment owners’ position.
Mapar was formally named board president — a position previously held by John Farrell.
At last night’s meeting, Mapar urged the board to set aside personal agendas and maintain its responsibility to the community.
“We need to put our personal agendas aside and focus on working as a team to serve the community. We all need to do this together,” he said.
Robert Petrine stepped down from the board at the conclusion of his term but accepted the nomination to continue to serve as the board’s treasurer.
